Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE NLSN opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

