Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.52.

ACN opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.94. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

