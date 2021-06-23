Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.40 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $216.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

