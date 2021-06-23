Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.08% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMF. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.