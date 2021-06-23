2,567 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

NYSE:RY opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.