PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. PVH also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50 EPS.

PVH opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.75.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

