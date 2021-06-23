Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,811,772 shares of company stock worth $552,928,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of SYNH opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

