TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,236 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

