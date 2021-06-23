Teza Capital Management LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

