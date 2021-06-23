Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 143,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Seagate Technology worth $172,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

