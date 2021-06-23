Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.18% of Commercial Vehicle Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a P/E ratio of -79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

