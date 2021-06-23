Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $575,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

NYSE:OVV opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

