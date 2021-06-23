American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 1,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.20.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

