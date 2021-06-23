The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SHW stock opened at $273.46 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $184.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.