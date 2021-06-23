Reata Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,087 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,841% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $11,462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.