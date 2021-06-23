IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

NYSE INFO opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $111.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.23.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

