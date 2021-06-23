The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $250.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $305.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

SMG opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

