HC Wainwright Cuts Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $29.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CORT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,698,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

