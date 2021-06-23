Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $29.34 on Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.34 or 0.00086254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $27.47 million and $492,204.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00158434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.69 or 0.99757209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 936,141 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

