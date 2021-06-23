Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$144.65 and last traded at C$143.50. Approximately 30,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 54,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$142.16.

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

About Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

