Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 2,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 89,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Alpha Services and Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

