Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $269.65

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of DOCU opened at $277.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.47. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $161.63 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DocuSign by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

