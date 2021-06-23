Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $269.65

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.65.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
Shares of DOCU opened at $277.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.47. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $161.63 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DocuSign by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
