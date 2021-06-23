-$0.04 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Gogo reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

