Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $656.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

