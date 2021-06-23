Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Luxfer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luxfer by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luxfer stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.