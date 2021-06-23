Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 316.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,832 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Shaw Communications worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 39,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

