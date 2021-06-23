Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of CNX opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

