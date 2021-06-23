Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 24.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEDL opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

