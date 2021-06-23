GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 115.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $15,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.