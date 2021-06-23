Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 13,367 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 15,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $382.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

