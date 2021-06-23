Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,692,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.47 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

