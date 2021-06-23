W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

