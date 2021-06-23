Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,450 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $115,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

FRT stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

