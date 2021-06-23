Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 899 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

