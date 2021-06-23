Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,167 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.13 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

