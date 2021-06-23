Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of CNB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $389.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.