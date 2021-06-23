Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,135 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.19. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.