Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,661 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Agree Realty worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

NYSE:ADC opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

