Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 106,324 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,472,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 106,324 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $76,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,082,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

