Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 318,239 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,239 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $67,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Citigroup raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

