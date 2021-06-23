Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 600,000 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.20% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $4,936,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $7,252,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGNU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

