IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4,754.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in IQVIA by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQV opened at $243.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

