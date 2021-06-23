United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

