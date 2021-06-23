Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $148.67.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

