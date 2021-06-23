Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 154.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85.

