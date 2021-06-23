Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Linde by 81.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $290.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.49. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

