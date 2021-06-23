Lido Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 72,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Polar Power by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polar Power alerts:

POLA stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Polar Power, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 77.43% and a negative net margin of 132.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.