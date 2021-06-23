Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.76% of Leslie’s worth $80,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LESL opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

