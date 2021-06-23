Financial Survey: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million 6.06 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -2.36 MassRoots $10,000.00 3,399.12 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

Oblong has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oblong and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oblong currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 329.80%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88% MassRoots N/A -112.04% 376,627.25%

Risk and Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oblong beats MassRoots on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates www.MassRoots.com, which enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement, as well as enables cannabis consumers to find products, connect with other enthusiasts, and deliver fresh content that informs audience. MassRoots, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

