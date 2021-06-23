Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $91,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

ASND opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

